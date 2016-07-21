WHO WE ARE
The Happy Herd is a farm animal sanctuary for animals either abused or at risk.
As of August 2nd 2018 we are now a registered charity with the Government of Canada. On 4 wonderful acres, you can find the many animals we have rescued roaming freely. We have several goats, chickens, cows, pigs, turkeys, hens, ducks, cats, a couple of dogs, and a wonderful friendly donkey! Each with their own identity and personality, you can find out more about them by clicking below to learn their stories.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
As one of the first farm animal sanctuaries on Canada's West Coast,
we are always seeking assistance through volunteers and donations. We are always open to having people visit our farm and meet our every growing family. We even allow school groups to organize day outings to the farm so the kids can be interactive with the animals.