As of August 2nd 2018 we are now a registered charity with the Government of Canada. On 4 wonderful acres, you can find the many animals we have rescued roaming freely. We have several goats, chickens, cows, pigs, turkeys, hens, ducks, cats, a couple of dogs, and a wonderful friendly donkey! Each with their own identity and personality, you can find out more about them by clicking below to learn their stories.